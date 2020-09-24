Traces of the Huawei Nova 8 series began to emerge

Huawei is preparing to expand its Nova family with the Nova 8 series. Although no concrete details about the new series have emerged so far, the first leaks show that there will be four different options in the series. According to the records of China’s telecommunications certification board TENAA; All phones with model numbers HJC-AN00, HJC-TN00, JSC-AN00 and JSC-TN00 will come with 5G support.

Looking at the model numbers, it seems likely that Huawei will only offer the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro models in the first place. However, the Chinese manufacturer seems to have an approach to continually introduce new options in the Nova family.

However, the news about the Nova 8 series is not limited to this. According to another rumor, MediaTek’s Dimensity processors will be used in all members of the Nova 8 series. It is stated that Dimensity 820 will be found in the standard version, and the Pro version can come with Dimensity 1000+.

Huawei Nova 8 is expected to have screens with a refresh rate of 90Hz and Nova 8 Pro with 120Hz refresh rate. These displays are said to be supplied by Visionox or Tianma Microelectronics. The Nova 8 is expected to be sold at 3299 yuan and the Nova 8 Pro starting at 3999 yuan.



