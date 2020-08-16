Traces of the COVID-19 Outbreak Could Extend By 2012

According to a new study by researchers, the traces of the coronavirus that is now shaking the world may be dating back to 2012. The researchers cite a thesis that was written in 2012 in China on cases that are very similar to current cases.

There has been a new development regarding the coronavirus epidemic that has affected the whole world. According to a new study, COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus may be older than known. So the origin of the disease may not be a livestock market in Wuhan in 2019, but a mine well in 2012.

According to a discovery by virologist Jonathan Latham of the Bioscience Resource Project and molecular biologist Allison Wilson, miners in the mine well in Yunnan, southwest China, contracted respiratory disease after coming into contact with bats.

Origin of the COVID-19 pandemic

Latham and Wilson translated a 66-page master’s thesis written in 2013. The author of the dissertation was a Chinese doctor assigned to infected miners who sent the miners’ infected tissues for testing to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In their statements on the Independent Science News website, the SARS-CoV-2 virus’s ancestral relatives are not really related to their physical origins. They pointed to two virus sequences, BtCoV / 4991 and RaTG13.

“The evidence inside has prompted us to reassess everything we think we know about the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the researchers said. The discovery also provided insight into how the disease case that could be isolated in 2012 turned into an epidemic in 2019.

The researchers’ theories claim that it explains the origin of one of the notable features of SARS-CoV-2, the polybasic furin cleavage site. The cleavage area becomes a pointed area of ​​the virus that makes it easy for the furin enzyme to attach and contributes to the spread of the virus in the body. According to the report in the Science Times, Latham says the virus “almost certainly” escaped from the Wuhan Laboratory.

Similarities of the cases in 2012 and 2019

In April 2012, six miners from the Mojiang mine in Yunnan contracted the disease 14 days after bat droppings were cleared from the mine well. Three more of these miners later died. Li Xu, author of the master’s thesis, notes that patients experienced high fever, dry cough, inflamed organs and, in some cases, headaches. The authors of the study say that all of these are now associated with COVID-19.

In addition, the treatments applied to the 2012 cases and the current COVID-19 cases are very similar. In the thesis, it is stated that the miners are treated with respirators and drugs that mix steroids, blood thinners and antibiotics.

Li Xu, who also tests miners for different diseases, also consults other experts in China. Among the people Xu consulted is pulmonologist Zhong Nanshan, who managed the SARS outbreak in 2003. Zhong is also among the consultants currently consulted by the Chinese government to manage the coronavirus outbreak. The authors of the study, on the other hand, state that meeting with Zhong Nanshan is very important, and the virus is similar to SARS.



