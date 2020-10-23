Traces of new members of Redmi Note series seen

Redmi, within Xiaomi, seems to be preparing to add two more phones to the Note 10 series. The traces of these phones were found in the database of China’s certification board 3C. The records in the database provide information about the potential charging speeds of the phones.

These two phones, which are seen as Xiaomi M2007J22C and Xiaomi M2007J17C in the records, will have 25W and 33W charging support respectively. The list also includes information that both phones will be offered 5G support.

According to rumors, the Note 10 Pro will have a 108-megapixel camera on the back. Dimensity 820 or Snapdragon 750 processor is expected to take place at the heart of the phone.

The letter “C” at the end of the model numbers of the future members of the Redmi Note series indicates that these phones are made for China. However, another leak shows the phone in the records of the Eurasian Economic Commission with the model number M2007J22G. This means that the phones may hit the market with other names in other markets.



