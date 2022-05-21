Trace Adkins: 25 facts about me that you didn’t Know (My favorite place to stay is Disney World)

The 60-year-old singer burst onto the country music scene in the mid-90s with his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud, filled with hits such as “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing”, “I Left Something Turned on at Home” and much more.

The Louisiana native further consolidated his success in the 2000s by releasing several more albums, as well as his biggest hit to date: “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk”, which skyrocketed in his crossover career.

While Adkins has also appeared on television and in movies alongside his music career — he famously won the Celebrity Apprentice in 2013 — the “You’re Gonna Miss It” singer has also been busy raising a family.

Adkins, who is currently married to Victoria Pratt, his fourth wife, is the father of five daughters: Tara and Sarah (whom he shares with first wife Barbara Lewis) and Mackenzie, Briana and Trinity (whom he shares with his third wife). ), Rhonda Forlow). He is also a proud grandfather, which most likely explains his favorite vacation spot.

Keep scrolling through everything you didn’t know about Adkins:

1. My favorite place to stay is Disney World. The best thing a parent can experience is the innocent joy of a child, and that’s what I saw there.

2. I prefer dogs to cats. Cats are holes and there are too many problems.

3. Besides being a father, I am most proud to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry. For me, this is the most prestigious fraternity in country music.

4. My favorite book is The Farmer’s Almanac. I have a nostalgic connection to it, and I remember my grandfather reading it religiously.

5. The first movie that touched me was Jaws. It absolutely scared me.

6. Snakes scare me. When I was growing up in Louisiana, many snakes were dangerous there. So I grew up with a very healthy respect — [and] borderline fear — for them.

7. My favorite food is fried fish.

8. Weekends are best spent on a tractor.

9. I am most annoyed when people drive slowly in the fast lane.

10. My first real job was delivering groceries at Piggly Wiggly in the summer between sophomore and junior high school. Before that, I was hauling hay.

11. My worst job was at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve had enough!

12. I can’t live without television. I don’t understand how people survived during the evening without a TV.

13. I have a lot of bands that I really love and that I listen to, but if I was forced to choose my favorite, it would be Lynyrd Skynyrd.

14. I think my first concert was Whitesnake at the First Memorial Coliseum in 1980.

15. My general weakness is tobacco.

16. Christmas is my favorite time of the year, and Mela Torme’s “Christmas Song” is my favorite song.

17. My favorite show right now is “Ozark”.

18. My dream job is to be a beautiful dumb shooter. He goes to the city, arranges a shootout, kisses a girl, and then leaves with a lot of money. I was born in the wrong century.

19. My favorite mode of transport is a pickup truck.

20. The place I would like to visit is Cairo, Egypt.

21. I hate dark chocolate, which most people like. I feel like it’s just a half-hearted effort, like they went so far and said, “We’re just not going to add sweet [to].”

22. Most often fans tell me: “You’re so tall!”

23. My favorite app is The Weather Channel.

24. I don’t cook. I can heat something up, but I’m not a cook.

25. I like the smell of skunk. Something in the smell immediately brings me back to 12 years in the forest and hunting.