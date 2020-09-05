TPMP: Unusual gift from columnists of Benjamin Castaldi

Benjamin Castaldi has just become a father for the 4th time. The 50-year-old columnist is no longer a young dad, but he’s just as fulfilled! And on the TPMP show he receives lots of unusual gifts for the birth of his son.

But if, the columnist is not at his trial gallop in fatherhood, this is his first child with his last wife. The baby’s name is Gabriel, a very nice name for this little boy born thanks to his wife: Aurore Aleman. And the dad is more than happy.

But when you’re part of the Cyril Hanouna gang, you never know how you’re going to be teased. So, on the set yesterday, Benjamin Castaldi was offered some rather … special gifts. It all happened during his part of the show.

Indeed, the columnist animates his version of Touche not at my post on Friday. The revised version is called: TPMP Open to all. Another version that seems to be winning over viewers from yesterday’s audiences. 720,000 for the show.

BENJAMIN CASTALDI: THE UNUSUAL GIFT FROM HIS COLLEAGUES

During her program, columnist Magali Berdah launches “Your return to school was quite spectacular, a little baby! We all decided the columnists to give you a gift, you deserve! ”

Benjamin Castaldi might have been afraid of a trick gift, but he was not. Just a little joke. Indeed, his colleagues gave him a costume of the Snow Queen for a child. Why would you tell me? Simply as a reminder of one of his passages on the show.

On the Touche plateau not at my post, Benjamin Castaldi then disguised himself as Elsa for a program. A passage that has remained legendary. To see if the little boy wants to turn into a snow queen!



