TPMP: Two ex-ladies say the French elections are rigged!

On the set of TPMP, two former regional Miss revealed that the Miss France election is rigged. We tell you more.

Two former regional Miss confided in the Miss France election, live on TPMP. And guess what: they say the committee is rigging the election!

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, including the Miss France committee. Indeed, after the multiple accusations against the former Miss France, and director of the committee, Sylvie Tellier; new statements risk undermining Miss France society. Ouch!

This year alone, Sylvie Tellier caused a scandal for having disqualified a Miss who participated in a campaign against breast cancer! And we have to believe that the controversy is not about to end!

And for good reason, last night, live on the set of TPMP, two former regional Misses accused the Miss France contest of being rigged. Heavy accusations, which should not help the committee to restore its image. Oops!

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

THE MISS FRANCE ELECTION, FIXED ACCORDING TO TWO REGIONAL EX-MISS!

Yesterday evening, on the set of TPMP, two former regional Misses were invited to talk about the shenanigans and linked to the Miss France election. Just that !

And as much to say that in terms of testimony, the columnists of TPMP were not disappointed!

Indeed, in Cyril Hanouna’s show, Charlotte Bobb, first runner-up Nord-Pas-de-Calais in 2015, and Ornella Bellorti, Miss Toulouse 2015 before being disqualified, ensured that the committee was rigging the regional elections. Just that !

Indeed, Charlotte Bobb assured:

“The Miss is elected four months before the regional final. ”

And for good reason, according to the former Miss, the committee would more or less boost some candidates! Ouch!

Very heavy charges which could cost big. Especially since Charlotte Bobb confessed at the end of the show that she had no proof of what she was saying.

So, will the Miss France committee react to his accusations?

We will of course keep you informed!



