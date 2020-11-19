TPMP: René Malleville announces leaving the show!

Too much is too much for René Malleville. The columnist of Touche not at my post announced that he was leaving Cyril Hanouna’s show …

Last Wednesday, René Malleville was therefore invited to the Touche plateau not at my post. The columnist of Cyril Hanouna suffered a stroke that called into question the show …

Indeed, the Marseillais provoked the giggles of Cyril Hanouna. Although used to the presenter gently laughing at him, René made a drastic decision.

Unconditional fan of Doctor Raoult, René Malleville has once again praised the merits of the scientist. And he’s proven it once again live.

And as usual, Cyril Hanouna therefore made fun of René Malleville by giggling at the chronicler’s words. A misplaced attitude …

RENÉ MALLEVILLE ANGRY BY CYRIL HANOUNA, HE LEAVES THE PLATEAU OF TPMP

René Malleville rushed to the aid of the infectious disease specialist because his TV companions were once again making fun of his theories. Cyril Hanouna and Benjamin Castaldi who disagreed, therefore faced René laughing.

An attitude that did not make the columnist laugh. The latter saw red and threatened to leave the C8 show, therefore. But he held back, for the show to run smoothly, then.

However, once the show ended, the columnist took to social media. René Malleville shared with his fans the message he sent to Cyril Hanouna.

So he wrote this: “Good evening Cyril, I’m sorry but tomorrow is my last day. Tired of this asshole Castaldi and Jean-Michel. If you weren’t there, they would be nobody. At first, come on, it was a hazing, but now it’s okay. I’m 73 years old, I’ve had a hectic life, respected by everyone, I don’t come on your show to be taken for a jerk, “he said. Atmosphere …



