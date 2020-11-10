The Koh-Lanta candidate, Laurent calls out the production of the adventure show on the TPMP set. Here is the reason.

Laurent calls out the production of Koh-Lanta on the TPMP set!

Laurent, candidate of the Koh-Lanta show left the adventure last Friday, November 6. This Monday 9, the adventurer was invited to the TPMP set.

A history and geography teacher, he took advantage of his time with Cyril Hanouna to appeal for help. The 50-year-old has been threatened with beheading on social media.

Threats that are not to be taken lightly, especially after the death of Samuel Paty. The professor therefore files a complaint.

But he didn’t expect to find himself exposed by an article in the Parisian which chronicles the whole affair. This Monday, he takes advantage of his visit to TPMP to challenge the production of Koh-Lanta on a subject close to his heart.

TPMP: Laurent de Koh-Lanta is calling for help on the set!

THE GUEST FROM TPMP LAUNCHES THE ALERT

Laurent explains on TPMP that he has received a large number of messages of insults and death threats on social networks. He then took advantage of his television appearance to alert Koh-Lanta’s production to the lack of psychological support after the game.

“I wish we didn’t wait for a suicide. He said in a serious tone. He admits, however, that they had a “super shrink” on Koh-Lanta. But regrets that the moral support he received in his last days was “a little distant”.

The Koh-Lanta aveturer reassures himself by saying that at his advanced age he was able to stand back and keep his distance from what is happening. “I didn’t think it could affect me so much. »He then confides on the set of TPMP.

He said other younger and less prepared candidates might not hold up. Finally, he recommends the production to set up “a training in social networks a little longer than 30 minutes”.



