TPMP: Jean-Pascal Lacoste after a bad joke

In fact, JP’s first appearances in TPMP proved to be a success. The new columnist would almost make one think of Enora Malagré. Since he never hesitates to give his opinion and sometimes shock with his answers.

Speaking of shocking, “Baba” gave us proof of it a few hours ago. When Jean-Pascal made a bad joke. Following this, the host decided to kick him off the set.

But why did he get fired from TPMP? Our colleagues from Public have just given the answer.

JEAN-PASCAL LACOSTE, FIRED FROM TPMP

The cause of this eviction comes from the subject of the evening debate. The columnists and the troublemaker of the PAF tackled a sensitive subject: the last interview with Nafissatou Diallo. the maid who accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of sexual assault in May 2011.

The TPMP host began by reading part of this interview. He therefore let it be known: “To the question what do you have to say to DSK, Nafissatou replies’ nothing, I don’t want to know what is happening to him, I no longer want to think about him” … ”

But Jean-Pascal cut off his boss by throwing: “… the room is in a mess! “Baba” did not need less to get out of “his hinges” and choose to fire his columnist.

It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary or longer exclusion. Especially since the host of TPMP seemed reassured to believe his words: “Come on… Get out, get out! Get out, no but it’s true, go home. Go home ! “



