TPMP: Cyril Hanouna is carefully embarrassing Vianney!

Vianney was received in TPMP last night. But the singer does not let go of any information about his partner Catherine Robert! It is secret.

Singer Vianney has just released a new album. Her name ? “Let’s not wait”. So he plays the promo game and goes on television sets. But he remains very embarrassed when Cyril Hanouna asks him questions about his private life in TPMP.

It must be said that the singer seems very secret about his private life. So when the questions turn to his partner Catherine Robert, Vianney isn’t very comfortable. But hey, no choice, one of his most famous songs is “Beau papa”.

A sound that concerns a man who becomes a father-in-law by being with a woman who already has a child. And this song is inspired by his life because Catherine, his partner, has a child from a previous marriage! So when Cyril Hanouna tries to pull the worms out of him, it becomes complicated.

“I want to ask you the question … I have no choice … You are quite discreet about your private life … It’s true this case, you have become a step-dad. You met someone, you got into a cohabitation and you got married this summer, ”begins the host of TPMP.

TPMP: VIANNEY BUCKED BY QUESTIONS ABOUT HER PRIVACY

Immediately, Vianney is embarrassed by the insinuation of the host of TPMP. Because if rumors run that the singer got married this summer, he never talks about it. So he replies, “Bah .. I said everything there is to say about the song.”

However, he said to himself “very happy to be a step-dad”. Because his partner Catherine, a musician and mother of a 9-year-old girl. Vianney has therefore become her step-dad and apparently everything is going very well in the little family!

Even though he says so in the song, "No, I'll never steal the place of the first one who said I love you." In any case, Vianney won't say more on the TPMP set.




