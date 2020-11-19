TPMP: Cyril Hanouna announces columnist’s return!

In TPMP, Cyril Hanouna confirmed the return of a former columnist of the show. But who is it? We tell you more!

After more than 10 years on the air, and 11 seasons, Cyril Hanouna’s program Touche pas à mon Poste has seen a succession of columnists.

Yes, in TPMP, even if there are a certain number of historical chroniclers like Jean-Michel Maire, Gilles Verdez, Isabelle Morini-Bosc but also Valérie Bénaïm; others arrive and then leave.

This is particularly the case of Agathe Auproux, who left TPMP and is now back in BTP, Enora Malagré, Matthieu Delormeau and Thierry Moreau.

But guess what, a former TPMP columnist has decided to make her comeback on the show. Yes, Cyril Hanouna announced it in person last night.

CYRIL HANOUNA ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF A CHRONICLE IN TPMP!

Indeed, Wednesday November 18, Cyril Hanouna announced, in person, the return of Delphine Wespiser in the show. Yes, the former Miss France, who was a columnist during the 2018-2019 season, is back on Cyril Hanouna’s show.

As a reminder, in 2019, Delphine Wespiser had announced that she was leaving the show because of the subjects offered to her. Indeed, the young woman had confided to Non Stop People:

“It’s not an easy exercise, it’s hard to finish sentences. I didn’t want to be in the hut of the beautiful chick who’s cleavage and who can’t talk any further (…). In the end, I felt like they wanted to stick to lighter topics. About Miss France and my darling Roger (…) ”.

However, two years later, the ex-Miss seems ready to retry the TPMP adventure. And for good reason, as Cyril Hanouna announced, everything will change for Delphine in the show.

We, in any case, we can not wait to see that!



