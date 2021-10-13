TPM 2.0 will be mandatory for Windows 11! Here’s why

In a video it published, Microsoft explained why TPM 2.0 technology is mandatory for Windows 11.

Microsoft recently clarified the Windows 11 system requirements. Having finished its work on the security of the new operating system, the company announced that TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 technology will be mandatory for Windows 11 users.

Microsoft, which comes across with different studies on operating system security, once again showed the importance it attaches to user data.

Microsoft makes TPM 2.0 module mandatory for Windows 11

Windows 11, which has been criticized for having more problems than the Windows 10 version, is quite assertive about information security.

TPM, a hardware-based security technology, was first introduced in 2009. TPM, which is actively used in areas such as Windows Defender, protection of software licenses and anti-cheat in online games, can only be deactivated by users with BIOS authorization.

Microsoft has made TPM 2.0 technology mandatory in the Windows 11 operating system, although it is hardware-based. Users must enable TPM 2.0 via BIOS before installing or upgrading Windows 11.

Security expert Dave Weston, who made a statement about TPM 2.0, said, “Attacks for brute force attacks, ransomware and remote desktop access are reduced to a minimum thanks to TPM 2.0. TPM 2.0 technology, which increases the security of biometric authentications such as fingerprint and iris scanner, should be among the must-haves for users.” used the phrases.