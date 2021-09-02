TP Vision Combines Philips Fidelio with Wireless Headphones

Philips Fidelio; launched the new Philips Fidelio T1 model. It shows that it will take an active role in setting industry standards in terms of stylish look, feel, product capacity and performance in the wireless (TWS) headphone market.

The warm, natural, mid-range frequency, accurate bass and depth details bearing the signature of Fidelio in Philips Fidelio TI have been specially designed with the aim of providing a rich musical experience to the user.

Philips Fidelio T1 Features;

10mm dynamic and balanced armature drivers combined with a two-way acoustic design;

Advanced hybrid noise canceling system and flawless passive sound isolation

Earbuds designed in six sizes and three ComplyÔ foam eartips

LDAC codec support and Wireless 5.2 Bluetooth technology

9 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancelling turned on and 25 hours of playtime with the charging case

The headset, which can be fully charged in two hours in total, provides an extra hour of playing time with a 15-minute quick charge.

Volume can be adjusted via the Philips Headphones App and access to preset Active Noise Canceling modes.

A total of six microphones, three of which are in each earphone, have maximum noise canceling capacity.

Wireless 5.2 Bluetooth technology and Google Fast Pair; automatically pairs easily with Android devices. Easy-to-use keys on the headset; It provides ease of use to play, skip and pause tracks. Thanks to push-to-talk and Google Assistant, commands can also be given to the headset remotely.

Thanks to the IR wear sensor, it integrates music on one side when one earphone is plugged in.

Headphones with IPX4 certification are also suitable for outdoor use.

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers, headquartered in Amsterdam, wholly under TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’). TP Vision, a major consumer electronics company in the audiovisual digital entertainment world, sells Philips branded televisions (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in the Asia-Pacific region) and audio products to Koninklijke Philips N.V. focuses on developing, producing and marketing under its brand name (worldwide). TP Vision; combines its design expertise and innovative Philips TV heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV technology.