TP-Link exhibits Wi-Fi 6E products at CES 2021

TP-Link is taking part in CES 2021, held in virtual environment this year, with its digital stand. TP-Link’s virtual booth mainly features products with Wi-Fi 6E technology. In addition to Wi-Fi 6 solutions, the newest models of Kasa smart home products can also be seen.

TP-Link states that the most striking product at the CES booth is the Deco Voice X20, the new Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Alexa. This product won the CES 21 Innovation Honorary Award. Deco Voice X20 offers high-speed and low-latency WiFi coverage throughout the house with the latest WiFi 6 and Mesh technologies. At the same time, with the product with built-in Alexa, users can manage their homes without the need for a separate smart speaker.

IoT and WiFi integration is provided with Deco Voice X20, which is the result of TP-Link’s long-standing efforts to connect smart home and WiFi network devices. Voice and voice control can be done in the whole house with the whole-home WiFi and built-in Alexa provided by mesh technology. Deco Voice enables you to manage smart home devices, get daily weather reports, change schedules, organize favorite playlists and much more. The only thing to do is to ask Alexa! Deco Voice X20 can work seamlessly with other Alexa-enabled products and Deco units. It is also able to manage TP-Link’s Kasa and Tapo smart home products.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E series

The WiFi 6E series with the latest and blazing connection speeds can also be seen on TP-Link’s virtual booth at CES. These products include Deco X96, Deco X76 Plus Mesh models with smart hub, as well as Archer AX96 and Archer AX206 routers with 10GB ports. The new network switch TL-SX105 with 10G multi-Gigabit five inputs is one of the products that attract attention on the stand. Suitable for both home and workplaces, this network switch has a fanless design.

5G technology can also be seen at TP-Link’s CES booth. Deco X80-5G, a gateway solution that combines 5G and WiFi 6 technology, increases download speeds up to 5.0 Gbps and is 33 times faster than 4G.

Another product introduced by TP-Link at the CES booth is HomeShield security application. With HomeShield, which provides high-level security for IoT devices, homes are becoming more secure. In addition, the newest models of Kasa series smart home devices, light switches with motion sensing feature and smart doorbells are also on the TP-Link stand.