Toyota’s New Electric Car BZ4X Will Hit The Road In 2022

Toyota announced last February that three electric cars will be introduced in the US before the end of 2021. It was stated that two of these three will be fully electric and one will be a hybrid car. Sharing its wide-ranging electric car vision with the public, Toyota also revealed its bZ4X, an SUV-format car that it will present under the Beyond Zero brand.

Toyota aims to reset the carbon footprint by 2050. The company, which plans to sell 70 different electric cars on a global scale by 2025, will present 15 full-electric models to users.

Although the bZ4X carries the concept label for now, it won’t take long for the car to get rid of it. Planning to start production in Japan and China soon, Toyota wants to launch the bZ4X by mid-2022.

Toyota has not shared much details about the bZ4X at the moment. However, it is known that the car was developed together with Subaru. It is also known that a four-wheel drive version will be offered for the car and Toyota’s new e-TNGA undercarriage will be used. Apart from the Beyond Zero series, Toyota also plans to electrify its pickup trucks.