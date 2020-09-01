Toyota’s flying car finally flies without crashing

Since the technology of drones left the military sphere and reached the civilian sphere, its possibilities have promoted projects that had been waiting for such technology for a long time to be able to move forward. And among them are the flying cars, an element that is becoming more science than Science Fiction and that has well-known brands like Toyota working on concepts to make them come true.

Toyota’s flying car

3 years ago, Toyota supported the Skydrive project, an aerial vehicle similar to a drone that will fly at a height of 10 meters above the road and reach a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour. The idea was for a Toyota vehicle to carry the torch to the furrier in the final phase of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, something that the current pandemic has paralyzed. But this has bought the manufacturer extra time.

If the Skydrive project sounds familiar to you, it’s because we told you about it a few years ago. Conceived by the Japanese company Cartivator with a drone expert at the helm, Skydrive is an aerial vehicle similar to a drone that will fly at a height of 10 meters above the road and reach a maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

Toyota trusted him so much that he put money and his team of mechanical engineers at the service of the company, and wanted a flying prototype that will be tested in the field in 2018. Along with Toyota, more people have supported Cartivator financially, such as Taizo Sun, the founder of web gaming giant GungHo Online Entertainment, and more donations made through crowdfunding



