Toyota’s 2021 Model Innova Crysta Model

The Innova Crysta model, launched by the Japanese auto giant Toyota in Indonesia, managed to get 5 stars in the ASEAN NCAP accident test. One of the biggest factors that helped the model get five stars was its ESP support.

Japan-based giant automaker Toyota has recently launched the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta in Indonesia. Not long after, the ASEAN NCAP test results of the company’s new minivan were published. Toyota Innova Crysta achieved a very successful result in the ASEAN NCAP accident test.

Toyota Innova Crysta, which entered the ASEAN NCAP test, the automobile safety rating program of Southeast Asia, managed to get 5 stars in the tests. Toyota’s new minivan model was crash tested with the base model produced in Indonesia and powered by a 2.0-liter engine.

Design changes were made to the new model:

Toyota was said to have made no changes to the structure of the Innova Crysta in the 2021 model. However, as far as we understand from the test results, the company made some design changes in its new model. Toyota’s new model features dual airbags, ABS, EBD, front seat belt reminder and ESP in the safety part.

Toyota has ESP (Electronic Stability Program) as standard on all models of the new 2021 model Innova Crysta. This is seen as one of the most important reasons for Toyota Innova Crysta to receive 5 stars in accident tests.

Toyota’s Innova Crysta model featured ESP only in its more-featured models in 2016. Therefore, the car, which entered the same test in 2016, failed to receive 5 stars this time. Toyota Innova Crysta was able to achieve four stars in 2016.

ESP, which is a standard in Toyota’s 2021 Innova Crysta models, provides balance and stability electronically in vehicles as in other cars. In this way, the program can prevent the vehicle from skidding and increase vehicle safety to higher points.



