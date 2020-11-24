Toyota Yaris launched! Here are the details

The importance of hybrid and electric vehicles is increasing in today’s world. Like many automakers, Toyota has begun to sell its hybrid models.

The launch of the new Toyota Yaris

Produced with TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), the new Yaris family has advanced features in safety and comfort. The new Yaris, which confronts us with many features found in upper segment cars, draws attention with its firsts in its class.

In the gasoline version, the model, which is offered for sale with Dream and Flame hardware options, comes with 3 Hybrid equipment: Hybrid Dream, Hybrid Flame and Hybrid Passion.

Thanks to the Toyota Safety Sense system, the Yaris family includes features such as Intelligent Lane Tracking System (LTA), Front Collision Prevention System (PCS), Auto-On High Beams (AHB) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

The 1.5 Hybrid Dynamic Force system, developed with the technology in Corolla, RAV4 and Camry models, has 40 percent higher efficiency than standard Diesel engines. In addition, the Hybrid Dynamic Force system, which stands out with 20 percent less fuel consumption and CO2 emission compared to gasoline models, has achieved a power increase of approximately 15 percent.



