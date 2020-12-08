Toyota marks first for new electric car

The Prius is among the most popular “green” cars in the world. Despite this, the Prius’s manufacturer has not taken any serious steps in the Toyota electric car market. However, the growth of this market seems to have finally set the Japanese automotive giant in motion. The company announced that it will introduce the electric SUV model based on the upcoming e-TNGA platform in 2021. The target audience of the car will be the European market.

For now, Toyota just shared a visual of the car made up of simple lines. This visual brings to mind the SUV that the company designed with Subaru last year. In the statement made by Toyota at that time, it was stated that the car would be RAV4 or Forester.

Toyota announced three years ago that it had no intention of selling many fully electric cars. However, the company now aims to produce 5.5 million electric cars each year by 2025. The company will release 60 new electric cars by this date. These will include hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell options.

While Toyota appears to be late in entering the electric car market, the company’s expertise in hybrid and PHEV technologies stands out as a factor that will accelerate it to close the gap. The company’s senior executives seem to rely heavily on this expertise in the new era.



