Toyota GR Supra joins Manhart exclusivity

The German preparer adds more pepper to the Toyota Supra with this GR 550 that sports exclusive aesthetics and powerful mechanics.

Manhart Performance has put his hand on the Toyota GR Supra to create this edition GR 550 and in this way modify the appearance and the engine in order to increase its sportiness.

With regard to mechanics, it has a 3.0 turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine of BMW origin. With this engine it achieves a power of 550 horsepower and a torque of 770 Nm.

This translates into an increase in power of 210 hp and 270 Nm compared to the conventional model.

To achieve this performance, Manhart technicians provided a series of modifications to the turbocharger, in addition to the installation of a specific radiator.

It also equips an H&R lowered suspension and a special exhaust system.

Beyond that, the Supra GR 550 has a matte golden yellow color combined with dark decorative stripes on its bodywork.

In addition, the front splitter, the rear diffuser and 20-inch black wheels shod on 255/30 and 295/25 tires respectively are added.

For now, a single image of its interior has been shown where it shows the digital dashboard, although from Manhart they do not specify whether new finishes and materials are included that can provide a more sporty atmosphere.

The Manhart Toyota Supra GR 550 is now ready to enjoy your asphalt driving.



