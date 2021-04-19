Toyota bZ4X Unveils First Vehicle Of Its Electric Sub Brand

Toyota bZ4X, which will go on sale next year, is the first electric car that the company will offer worldwide on a large scale. In addition, the Toyota bZ4X is the first electric car the company will offer worldwide. The new model will also be the first vehicle to use the new E-TNGA electric car platform, which will form the basis of Toyota.

Toyota bZ4X to go on sale next year

Toyota hasn’t given any specific details about the new EV model. All we know is information that the company has previously released. The E-TNGA platform, which the vehicle will use, was developed with Subaru and therefore the Toyota bZ4X will feature all-wheel drive.

The shared concept images of the vehicle provide a clear overview of all other functional features such as traditional door handles, mirrors, seat belts, various interior buttons and switches.

The new model looks a bit like the RAV4. But it has a lower roof, a more sloping hood and a super-extended wheelbase.

The new model, whose protrusions are kept very short, has angular lines. In addition, the interior of the vehicle draws attention with its futuristic and airy structure.

The Toyota bZ4X will go on sale worldwide in the middle of next year. The exact timing of sales for the US version has not yet been determined.

The model will be the first of a new electric sub-brand called bZ, which means “beyond zero” for Toyota. By 2025, Toyota will produce 15 different types of fully electric bZ models. These will be part of a plan that includes a total of 70 electric vehicles, some of them hybrid and fuel cell vehicles.

But without further details, we’ll have to wait and see what these new Toyota EVs will look like.