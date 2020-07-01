Toyota Becomes World’s Most Valuable Car Brand

With the announcement of the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list, the world’s most valuable automobile brands have also been announced. While Toyota was once again the world’s most valuable car brand, Tesla was not even on the list, although it was the only car brand to increase its value.

In the news we shared yesterday with knees, we mentioned that the 2020 version of the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list was published. According to the list, Amazon was once again the most valuable brand in the world, while TikTok has yet to be one of the world’s 100 most valuable brands, although it is a 4-year application. However, there is another remarkable detail in the list; automobile brands.

Despite their huge market values, automobile giants are far from the top when it comes to brand value. Just saying that there are only 3 automotive brands in the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list will probably explain the situation well enough. The interesting thing is; Tesla, one of the most talked about car companies of recent times, could not even enter the list.

Toyota becomes the world’s most valuable car brand

Toyota, which ranks 48th in the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list, remains the most valuable car brand despite losing 3 percent brand value compared to last year. Mercedes-Benz, which is on the 56th place in the list, is the second most valuable car brand despite the 9 percent depreciation. On the other hand, BMW lost 12 percent of its brand value and ranked 61st in the main list and 3rd among the car brands.

US automotive company Ford and Japanese automotive company Honda lost 10% and 15 percent brand value, respectively, and were out of the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list this year. Interestingly, Tesla has been the only company among the automotive companies that have been evaluated to manage to increase its brand value in the past year. However, even 22 percent increase in value did not help Tesla, which has a brand value of $ 11.35 billion, to enter the BrandZ Top 100 Global Brands list.

Tesla is the only car brand to increase brand value

BrandZ global strategy director Graham Staplehurst told Automotive News that the brand evaluation in the automobile sector is different from other sectors, and companies are more inclined to increase or decrease their values.

When we look at other giant brands in the automotive industry; We see that Nissan has lost 18 percent and Audi 14 percent in the last year. Guillaume Saint, the automotive application director of the research company that prepared the list, stated that all companies except Tesla have experienced a decrease in brand value, but electric car breakthroughs may witness big changes in brand values.



