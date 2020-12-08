Toyota announced the electric SUV and ‘1. took my step

Toyota will enter the international electric car market with everything. On Monday (7), the company announced that, in the coming months, it will reveal an unprecedented SUV of the brand, taking “the first step” of its performance in the sector outside China.

Until then, the Japanese had bet on hybrid vehicles or fuel cell vehicles, a movement that began to change last year, in which it revealed few concepts for the following years.

Nothing but a silhouette (seen above) reached the public, but it is expected that the disclosure of additional details will be in the plans of the automaker. For now, it is only known that the new model will be based on its new electric platform, the e-TNGA, “versatile and easily adapted to a wide range of units”.

Manufacturer promises

Dual engine, modular battery and four-wheel drive power train will be part of the novelty, yet with no defined name or release date. “Toyota will soon take the next step in launching its future electric battery portfolio, introducing a brand new mid-size SUV first in the coming months,” says Koji Toyoshima, deputy director of Toyota’s ZEV plant.

“The versatility and flexibility of e-TNGA technology allows us to design and create vehicles that are not only battery powered, but also exciting to drive and beautiful to see,” he adds.

According to the manufacturer, the production of the mysterious electric car is already triggered, and it should initially reach Europe only. Then, it remains to wait to see how far the company goes.



