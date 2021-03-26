Toy reveals Sam as Captain America

A new Marvel Select toy reveals the possible Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) uniform as Captain America. The images posted on Twitter show in detail the red, white and blue costume, both on the front and on the back, in addition to the original packaging.

The toy indicates that Sam will unite the Falcon’s uniform with Captain America’s cloak and shield. The costume is almost an exact copy of what the character wore in the comic book series All-New Captain America in 2014.

Captain America’s mantle in the MCU

Sam and Bucky (Sebastian Stan) will not be the only ones competing for the mantle that once belonged to friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). In the last minutes of the first episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we see the American Agent (Wyatt Russell) proudly wearing Captain America’s uniform and shield.

Directed by Kari Skogland and screenplay by Malcolm Spellman, the series follows the duo Sam and Bucky adapting to the new reality after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum.

With the biggest debut in the history of Disney +, Hawk and Winter Soldier has new episodes every Friday on the streaming platform.