Toy Boy: Know what is the true age of the actors interpreting this drama

As we will well remember, the Spanish series Toy Boy landed on Netflix on February 28, 2020, and after debuting in Spain in 2019, two years later it returned for a second installment. The drama follows the mysterious murder of a male stripper (Jesús Mosquera), which is why until now it continues to involve his fans. Thanks to the fame of the drama, many subscribers of this streaming platform are very involved for its actors.

Hugo Beltran as Jesus Mosquera

After Jesús Mosquera dances in the opening sequence of Toy Boy, it is not surprising that he is known to have roots as an athlete. This actor was a soccer player in several teams in Spain, however, he retired in 2018. After participating in the casting, he got the leading role in this story. On February 23, he will be 29 years old.

Ivan (Jose de la Torre)

As we well know, Ivan has been the leader of Toy Boy. After Hugo is released from prison, he reunites the team. This young man is 35 years old.

Jairus (Carlo Costanzia)

Actor Carlo Costanzia’s character in this Netflix drama is Jairo, a heavily tattooed stripper who identifies as gay. Reluctantly, Jairo does this job for extra money. But his romance with Andrea (Juanjo Almeida) is one of the threads of the series. Currently this actor is 29 years old.

German (Raudel Raul Martiato)

Germán has Cuban roots, and is one of the most prominent members of Toy Boy. His character in the drama works as an escort for “women of a certain age” to financially support their children. This star was born in 1984 and is 38 years old.

Triana Marin (Maria Pedraza)

María Pedraza is one of the most well-known and coveted actresses in all of Spain, which is why this young actress appears in the vast majority of these productions, giving the best of herself in each of them. The 26-year-old actress plays a lawyer assigned to Húgo’s case.