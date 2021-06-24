Tower of Terror: Scarlett Johansson To Star In New Disney Movie

Tower of Terror: Actress Scarlett Johansson will produce and act in the movie Tower of Terror, one of the attractions at Disney’s Amusement Park. The production is already underway, but it still doesn’t have a release date.

The information was released this Wednesday (23) by Collider. According to the vehicle, the Hollywood star will act together with her company, These Pictures, and Jonathan Lia, known for working in music videos and shows by famous artists such as Beyoncé, Madonna and Kendrick Lamar.

Also according to the website, the script for the feature film is already being written by Josh Cooley, director of Toy Story 4 and screenwriter of Fun Mind. The film will be another Disney bet in adapting its attractions, since Pirates of the Caribbean was a great success and Jungle Cruise will be released next July from the big screen.

On the entertainment giant’s official website, it is explained that Tower of Terror is a haunted elevator that “includes rapid and sudden drops in a dark, enclosed space, which can be frightening for some visitors.”

The attraction had already been adapted into a television movie in 1997, starring actors Steve Guttenberg and Kirsten Dunst. The new project for cinemas has been in production since 2015.

Despite the revelation, neither Disney nor Scarlett Johansson’s team confirmed the information. The actress’s partnership with the company goes back a long way and on July 9 she will be in theaters again, starring in Black Widow, a solo film by the Marvel heroine.