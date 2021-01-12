Tournament The Ground is Grefg’s Lava in Fortnite

Epic Games officially announces the Grefg Ground is Lava Tournament in Fortnite, where we can win his skin and objects for free.

Epic Games has announced, through a blog post on the Fortnite website, the start of the El Ground Tournament is Lava de Grefg. In this new competitive event of Season 5 of the Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 2, we can get the skin TheGrefg for free, assuming we are in a good position. Here we tell you all the information there is about it:

Fortnite: Grefg’s Ground is Lava tournament; dates and times

The Grefg Ground is Lava tournament will be held on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 January 2021, at a time that will change depending on the region in which we play Fortnite. This tournament has the following special rules:

The traditional weapons are replaced by an infinite harpoon weapon and a lot of explosives!

The infinite harpoon weapon only deals 1 damage to players, but 150 to buildings.

Equip your pickaxe to run faster and avoid lava.

In addition to this, there will be two completely different tournaments: one for Solo, and another for Squads. The Squads tournament will take place on Thursday, January 14 from 6:00 p.m. CET to 9:00 p.m. CET in Europe, and the Solo tournament, on Friday 15 from 6:00 p.m. CET to 9:00 p.m. CET in Europe. If we want to get all the Grefg objects for free in Fortnite, we will have to compete in both tournaments and be in good position.

Each session will last about three hours, and each player will be able to play a maximum of twelve games per session. The final classification will be made based on the following scoring schemes