Tournament is coming for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games as one of the largest global esports producers organizes professional league tournaments around the world. Among them, this time on a different platform, it is preparing to add another one. The company is launching the esports of its new mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Riot Games Global Esports Leader John Needham in today’s season start broadcast; “Just like LoL PC, the highly competitive Wild Rift is a great sport with its depth, variety and exciting moments. We’re excited to bring our passion and commitment to esports to mobile, even though we’re just beginning the road. ” found in the description.

Riot Games aims to bring Wild Rift Esports to players around the world. While the company continues to work on its regional and global plans, it has announced its plans for Wild Rift Esports in Southeast Asia.

The season in Southeast Asia will start with small events that will take place at regular intervals throughout March. In April, teams will share their trump cards in eight different local tournaments. Here, teams will compete to become the local champions and then have the opportunity to compete with other local champions in Southeast Asia.