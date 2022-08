PSY still holds the record for the most popular K-Pop music video on YouTube.

As of August 4, 2022 at 10:05 p.m. KST, PSY’s music video for “Gangnam Style” has hit 4.5 billion views on YouTube.

“Gangnam Style” itself is a music video released by PSY on July 15, 2012, bringing a total of 4.5 billion views in 10 years and 20 days.