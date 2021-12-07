Touching 300 Million Streams, Jimin BTS’s ‘Promise’ Creates New History on SoundCloud!

Not only obtained in the form of a team, this BTS member also made history with his solo song through the SoundCloud platform.

On this day, December 7, 2021, SoundCloud through various social media announced that Jimin BTS’s song ‘Promise’ managed to break the 300 million mark for its total stream.

Jimin BTS’s achievement also made a new history on the SoundCloud platform as the first song to break these fantastic numbers.

#PromisebyJimin300M is one of the hashtags raised by fans to congratulate Jimin on his achievement.

Meanwhile, Jimin and other BTS members are known to have personal Instagram accounts and will be taking a short break before their next concert targeted in Seoul in March 2022.