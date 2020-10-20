Touch Back: How to Activate the Hidden Function of iOS 14

Every time a new version of an operating system arrives, it brings with it a ton of new or improved features that are easy to miss. In iOS 14 we have one of those: Called ‘Back Tap’ or Touch Back, this function is implemented to create a simple and easy way to activate convenient tasks for those users with special accessibility needs.

iOS 14: Touch Back

A quick double or triple tap on the back of the iPhone can be configured to activate a series of actions, such as opening the Magnifying Glass, or launching VoiceOver when you have the phone in your pocket. You can even assign touch to common system functions like Control Center, or specific accessibility activities like Switch Control actions.

Let’s see how it works:

Activate Back Tap in iOS 14

On the iPhone, go to Settings, and find Accessibility in the list

Enter and now look in the section PHYSICAL AND MOTOR SKILLS the option Touch

In the new list of options, go down and look for Touch Back

Now choose between Double tap or Triple tap, and then choose which action you want to assign to each one.

You can make the double tap silence the terminal, and the triple tap to activate the Notification Center. Or that one takes a screenshot and the other locks the terminal or calls Siri. Of course, it is only for iOS 14, so if you do not have a compatible iPhone, the option will not appear on another iOS.



