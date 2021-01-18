TOTY FIFA 21: when the Team of the Year comes out

We tell you when the FIFA 21 TOTY (Team of the Year) come out and the possible Team of the Year predictions that will reach the Ultimte Team mode.

Once the nominees for the TOTY 2020 of Ultimate Team (Team of the Year) have been announced, we just have to wait to find out how the votes are left and see which is last year’s gala team in FIFA 21. Far from being a trivial topic or Anecdotal, the players who receive mention and appear in the TOTY will be released in FUT packs for a limited time, so it is worth voting for those that we like the most and be attentive to the launch of their respective pack. The first thing, vote for our favorite players, we can do it from January 7 through the EA Sports website. However, for the latter, it will be necessary to wait, as the voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on January 18, 2021. It will be from then on, “in the last weeks of January” when the winners are announced and their entries begin to arrive. FUT packs.

Estimated TOTY Date in FUT 2021

As we say, we only have to wait, since the estimated date for the Team of the Year names (and their respective envelopes) to start coming out is “in the last weeks of January”, and more specifically as of January 18, 2021, when the voting ends. If you want a notice to reach you by mail as soon as TOTY becomes official, you can always subscribe to the FIFA newsletter, which sends you all the news by email once they are published on the website of the But until we know the names that finally make up the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTY 2020, you can get a series of special items for free just by playing, playing or voting and participating in the process. For example, one of the gifts is David Beckham, and also one of the easiest to redeem.

Predictions: which players can come out?

It is difficult to give an estimated assessment of the results that will come out of the voting. Logic tells us that they will be those that have had the greatest significance during the end of the 19/20 season and the beginning of the 20/21. We refer to Neuer, Davies and Lewandowski, for example, winners of the last UEFA Champions League. Other players, like Luís Suárez, are an example of starting the season strong.