TOTW 23 FIFA 22 TOTW 23 with Kane, Aubameyang And Muniain Now Available

FIFA 22 reveals the Team of the Week 23 with notable additions including Kane, Lewandowski, Aubameyang and Muniain. Now available. FIFA 22 reveals the players that confirm the Team of the Week 23. The TOTW, as it is often known, values ​​​​the most outstanding footballers of the last day in the main national leagues. It’s available now in the transfer market and as part of the limited-time pack opener.

Team of the Week 23 in FUT FIFA 22: all the chosen ones

Headlines

PT: Lafont, 86, Nantes

CT: Rudiger, 85, Chelsea

LB: Walker-Peters, 84, Southampton

LB: Gunter, 84, SC Freiburg

LM: Sancho, 88, Manchester United

RM: Ito, 86, Genk

LM: Muniain, 85, Athletic Club

CM: Dani Olmo, 84, Leipzig

ST: Lewandowski, 94, Bayern Munich

ST: Kane, 92, Tottenham Hotspur

ST: Aubameyang, 86, FC Barcelona

Substitutes and reserves

PT: Council, 84

RB: Mazraoui, 83

CT: Bremer, 84

CAM: Rodriguez, 81

DC: Danjuma, 84

ST: Quagliarella, 82

DC: Marega, 81

CT: Sainsbury, 79

RHP: Garuccio, 75

LM: Goiginger, 79

ST: Giakoumakis, 80

AD: May, 74

Lewandowski takes the lead in this team of the week with an average of 94 points. The Pole is followed by another tough rival, Kane, who with a PIR of 92 becomes one of the best rated center forwards. To see the representatives of LaLiga Santander we must go to two heavyweights: Aubameyang and Muniain. With 86 and 85 ratings, respectively, they are an interesting asset to include on your team.