TOTW 16 with Griezmann, Parejo, Navas now available

EA Sports presents a new Team of the Week for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with footballers such as Griezmann, Parejo, Navas and Depay, among others.

One more week, EA Sports presents a new TOTW or FIFA 21 Team of the Week, the new installment of EA’s popular football simulator. So much so, that the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team TOTW 16 is now available with players of the stature of Griezmann, Parejo, Navas, Reus and Depay, among others. This has been shared by Electronic Arts through its official channels, with a Team of the Week with improved statistics for the most outstanding players of the last league day. A starting eleven full of world stars along with a selection of substitutes and reserves, up to a total of 23 players.

FUT 21 Team of the Week 16

Thus, and from this January 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in peninsular time and until next Wednesday, we can already get the new cards of the TOTW 16 of FUT 21, only for a limited time. Along with the starting eleven we find alternates and reserves such as Thomas, Harit, Zahavi or En-Nesyri, among others.

TOTW 16 with Griezmann, Parejo, Navas and Depay now available

Below we offer you the complete list of players, both from the FIFA FUT 21 TOTW 16 (Team of the Week) team, as well as the substitute and reserve players.

Starting team

GK: Keylor Navas 87> 89 (Paris Saint-Germain / Costa Rica)

RHP: Danilo 79> 82 (Piemonte Calcio / Brazil)

CB: Martin Hinteregger 80> 83> 85 (Eintracht Frankfurt / Austria)

LI: José Luís Gayà 83> 85 (Valencia CF / Spain)

MD: Achraf Hakimi 83> 85> 86 (Inter Milan / Morocco)

MC: Parejo 85> 86> 87 (Villareal CF / Spain)

MC: Younès Belhanda 78> 82 (Galatasaray / Turkey)

CAM: Marco Reus 85> 86 (Borussia Dortmund / Germany)

IE: Antoine Griezmann 87> 88> 89 (Barcelona / France)

SD: Memphis Depay 85> 86> 87 (Olympique Lyon / Netherlands)

ST: Kevin Volland 81> 84> 86 (AS Monaco / Germany)

Alternates

GK: Emil Audero 77> 81 (Sampdoria / Italy)

CB: Romain Thomas 76> 81 (Angers SCO / France)

IM: Amine Harit 77> 81 (FC Schalke 04 / Morocco)

IE: Jonas Hofmann 77> 81 (Borussia Mochengladbach / Germany)

DC: Eran Zahavi 81> 84 (PSV Eindhoven / Israel)

ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 78> 82 (Sevilla FC / Morocco)

ST: Mehdi Taremi 77> 81 (FC Porto / Iran)

Bookings

PO: Marco Hiller 67> 76 (TSV 1860 München / Germany)

LI: Dominic Thompson 61> 71 (Swindon Town / England)

MD: Cyle Larin 72> 79 (Beşiktaş / Canada)

SDI: Ryan Kent 72> 79 (Rangers / England)

ST: Paul Ebere Onuachu 72> 79 (Genk / Nigeria)