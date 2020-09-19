Tottenham presents Gareth Bale as reinforcement

The uncertainty is over, Gareth Bale left Real Madrid and is a new member of Tottenham. This Saturday the Spurs announced on their social networks the incorporation of the new team forward.

Bale arrives at the London club where he was loved and cheered between 2007 and 2013, being the champion of the League Cup in 2008.

It transpired that his transaction is on loan for one year, which will end on June 30, 2021 and that it had no cost for the club, in fact, according to The Athletic, Real Madrid will pay 50% of his salary during this season. say around $ 7.6 million dollars, something quite unusual, but that the merengue team would have done in order to dispense with him without breaking his contract.

This signing was an open secret, since it was learned that Bale traveled to London this Friday and that there was an agreement in between, despite the fact that the DT, José Mourinho, did not want to give statements about it, when he already knew that he was a done.



