Tottenham live a historic game in video game style

A poker of goals from Heung-min Son and assists from Harry Kane gave Tottenham Hotspur the victory against Southampton (2-5) in a match in which José Mourinho still could not count on Gareth Bale due to injury.

The Korean took the Londoners behind their backs and recovered with his four goals Danny Ings’ early opening goal for the ‘Saints’.

Tottenham, who already fell on the opening day with Everton, could not afford more setbacks and reacted hand in hand with Son and Keane.

The Korean received a cross pass in a counterattack and, faced with doubt at the exit of the Southampton goalkeeper, shot him with his right leg.

Already in the second half, Kane leaked a low ball, dribbled to a defender and beat Alex McCarthy low.

He did not stop the Son and Kane party and the Englishman served him another assist from above, the third for him, for the Asian to define his ‘hat trick’.

The poker was completed in the 73rd minute when, after another assist from Kane, Son did not hesitate against McCarthy and sentenced the match with a left-handed shot.



