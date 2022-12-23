Tottenham Hotspur Will Join Arsenal in The January Race For Manchester United For Adrien Rabiot.

Tottenham Hotspur has become the latest club to join the race for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Yesterday it became known that Tottenham’s rival in North London, Arsenal, is interested in signing a contract with Rabiot and would like to bring him to Emirates.

In the summer, Rabiot was close to joining United, but at the last hurdle, the transition fell through.

United refused to negotiate after the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot demanded a fabulous salary that would allow her son to become one of the highest paid players at Old Trafford.

Since then, there have been rumors about Rabio’s move to England.

Recently, the footballer commented on his future and confessed his love for the Premier League. He refused to rule out a move in the near future as clubs such as United, Arsenal and Tottenham surround themselves.

The Times reports on Lily White’s interest in the Frenchman: Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign Adrien Rabiot before his contract expires in the summer.

Juventus fears that the France midfielder has decided he wants to move to the Premier League and has told Spurs that his cost will be around 13.5 million pounds.”

“He was offered to Tottenham and Arsenal, in particular, by his mother Veronique, who is also his agent.”

Tottenham have a serious advantage over their rivals in the race for the 27-year-old.

The two clubs [Tottenham and Juventus] have a close relationship with each other and recently did business during the transfers of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Betancourt.

The club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici was also part of the hierarchy in Turin, where he spent 11 years. It remains to be seen whether United will reach the peak of interest now that the rivals are stepping up their efforts to sign a contract with Rabiot. It may well be that the “red devils” are making their move to avoid strengthening an opponent from the Premier League.