Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Information about Four New DLC Factions

It’s no secret that Creative Assembly, the studio that created the well-known Total War franchise, is working on turning Total War: Warhammer 3 into an extensive platform with extensive content, on which almost a decade of development is collected in one campaign. The so-called “Immortal Empires” game mode will effectively combine the entire trilogy into a single gameplay, and modularity is an essential component of this project.

To this end, it could be expected that Total War: Warhammer 3 would receive a whole library of extensive DLC after launch to support Immortal Empires for years to come. Now, however, it looks like Creative Assembly may have just given its players their first glimpse of what some of these DLC might be as part of a recent developer Q&A livestream.

Viewers noticed four previously undeclared factions at 9:55 of the 16-minute video, and it seems that at the moment the focus is on the chaos deities of Total War: Warhammer 3. We are talking about the factions “Puppets of Lawlessness”, “Legion of the Queen of Mountains”, “Ecstatic Legions” and “Fecundites”, and about them almost nothing is known except their titles and affections. Of course, it can be assumed that the Puppets of Lawlessness will fall under the power of the Tzincha, but it is not yet known who their leaders may be.

Moreover, it is also worth noting that Creative Assembly has not yet confirmed that these will be DLC fractions. The community is confident enough about this, but fans are advised to keep a pinch of salt on hand about their implementation and features until the developers themselves announce an official announcement. Something similar happened to the Chaos Dwarf faction from TW: Warhammer 3, which was apparently noticeably absent from the “leaked” list.

Since Creative Assembly is actively teasing Immortal Empires fans, it’s also quite possible that the four new Chaos factions were deliberately introduced in the Q&A thread to promote players. After all, it took a sharp eye to spot undeclared factions, and the company has been known to hint at upcoming content for its current games from time to time.

Anyway, the list of Total War: Warhammer 3 factions is sure to get even bigger in the coming months and years. The upcoming Immortal Empires campaign promises to outshine most other global strategy modes with a huge amount of content on display, and it looks like Creative Assembly can still use the platform to virtualize all the important elements of the classic fantasy Warhammer table.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is available on Mac, Linux and Windows PCs. Immortal Empires will be released on August 23.