Total War: Warhammer 3 Reveals Gameplay and Tower Defense Mechanics

Total War: Warhammer 3, The developer Creative Assembly revealed on Friday (14) the first gameplay images of Total War: Warhammer 3, presenting several novelties and elements of the last game of the trilogy.

The video commented by the studio brings new material from the game, including interviews with the producers, presentation of cinematographic animations and details of gameplay still in alpha state. According to the images, Warhammer 3 will bring a complex battle system with elements of Age of Empires and classic tower defense, with the addition of interesting news that are worth repairing.

The new game system, called Survival Battles, will take players to wage epic survival battles in the Kingdoms of Chaos, with the aim of recovering control points taken by the enemy army. To dominate the maps, it will be possible to count on the support of attack and defense machines and equipment in order to protect yourself and allies, forcing the demons to move towards death.

Each phase will end with a duel against one of the rival leaders, usually a colossal creature that will characterize the greatest difficulty of the campaigns. Thus, when taking control points, players should be concerned not only with defending their positions, but also with acquiring sufficient resources and experience to improve their troops and skills, making the fight against the boss less complicated. Check out the video below.

Total War: Warhammer 3 will be released in 2021 for PC, with a date yet to be confirmed.