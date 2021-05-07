Total War: Warhammer 3 Has Details Leaked Ahead Of Time

Total War: Warhammer 3, Those who follow the news on the network and enjoy the Total War: Warhammer series should already know that the third title of this franchise will be officially revealed on May 13th. However, it seems that some information about the game has already appeared on the network.

According to what is running on the network, some images and details appear initially on 4chan, and before they were deleted, a Reddit user known as Hollownerox managed to take a snapshot of this data and even provide a screenshot showing the game screen (check it out) Next).

Among the information mentioned by the Reddit user is the fact that the game will have a battle known as Assault on the Brass Citadel, which will apparently be played by the Kislev faction. Another detail mentioned by him would be the presence of a survival mode in the game.

As the official announcement of Total War: Warhammer 3 approaches, the best thing to do is to wait a little longer to see if this data will actually be confirmed by the production team.