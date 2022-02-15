Total War: Warhammer 3 And Madden NFL 22, Among The New Xbox Game Pass Games

Total War: Warhammer 3: The cloud version of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Alice: Madness Returns, and Lawn Moving Simulator are some of the new titles. Microsoft has revealed the games that will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the second wave of February 2022. Among the most outstanding titles are Total War: Warhammer III and Madden NFL 22. The first of them will be available from the same day of launch. Additionally, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the original trilogy starring Shepard, will now be playable in the cloud (Ultimate only). Below we offer you the complete list.

All the games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (EA Play) – February 15: Cloud

Lawn Moving Simulator ([email protected]) – February 17: Console (Xbox One)

Madden NFL 22 (EA Play) – February 17: Console and PC

Total War: Warhammer III – February 17: PC

Roboquest (Game Preview) ([email protected]) – February 22: PC

Galactic Civilizations III ([email protected]) – February 24: PC

Super Mega Baseball 3 (EA Play) – February 24: Console

Alice: Madness Returns (EA Play) – February 28: PC

True to its intention to facilitate accessibility on any device, the North American company has announced the next video games that will benefit from an adaptation to touch control of mobile terminals. Firewatch, Yakuza 3 Remastered and Yakuza 4 Remastered stand out, but Lake and The Pedestrian have also received a fine-tuning in that regard.