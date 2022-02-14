Total War: Warhammer 3, Analysis. The Epic Conclusion To An Essential Trilogy

Total War: Warhammer 3: We analyze Total War: Warhammer 3, the final closure to the Creative Assembly trilogy under the Games Workshop license. Essential. Total War: Warhammer 3 marks the close of a glorious chapter for Creative Assembly’s franchise. Accustomed to the British focusing on historical contexts of the past, their collaboration with Games Workshop fulfilled the wishes of fans of the Fantasy branch. And it is that the fight that began in 2016 has reviewed practically all the scenarios and factions with exceptional care. The treatment of the license has been one of the key factors for the success of the trilogy.

With the third installment we reach that point where the learning acquired over the years is put into practice. It is more and better in approach, to which is added the introduction of mechanics never seen before in the franchise. Playing as Daemons of Chaos is entering a completely different game than if you choose the Ogre Kingdoms, for example. The creation of a God leads the saga to embrace the RPG, another layer of depth to an already complex formula.

Background: the keys before playing

The Total War franchise has always had a significant learning curve before fully enjoying its potential. Until now, the tutorials within the campaign took by the hand those who were introduced for the first time. Some deliveries, such as Total War: Rome 2, served as a general introduction to the playable loop proposed by Creative Assembly, both in battle and in empire management.

The studio wanted to relieve this part of the community with the introduction of a prologue to the Kingdom of Chaos campaign. As soon as you start, you will be fully immersed in a mini-campaign of around five hours as an interactive tutorial. You will be shown all the basic mechanics and the novelties introduced in this installment.

Veterans rest assured: it is by no means an imposition to access the full offer. However, what we find in this prologue has much more value than one more tutorial. The events that are narrated allow you to have the full perspective of the Reign of Chaos campaign. We do not want to burst the surprises: what we can say is that you experience first-hand what triggers the enormous subsequent conflict.