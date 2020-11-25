Total War Saga: Troy is getting multiplayer support!

Multiplayer support is coming for Total War Saga: Troy, which was released on the Epic Games Store on August 13 and was free for 24 hours on the first day of its release. The multiplayer feature, which will be released on Thursday, November 26, will be supported up to 7 players in the first place.

Total War Saga: Troy gets multiplayer support

New features are gradually coming to Troy, the latest game of Creative Assembly and Sega’s favorite series, Total War. According to the news reported by the game site Rock Paper Shotgun, it will offer the opportunity to play the story part of the game, CO-OP, as well as the multiplayer update that will come as a beta in the first place. The update, which will allow up to 7 players for now, will also integrate with many custom community-made maps. In addition, players will be able to use their achievements in the story section in multiplayer mode.

There is no detailed information about how the game’s opponent matchmaking system works. It is estimated that there may be some bugs and confusion in the beta multiplayer launch, which will start on November 26th, so it needs to be fixed. Undoubtedly, the developer of the game, Creative Assembly will also include the changes it deems appropriate with the feedback from the players. The multiplayer feature in the previous games of the series was highly appreciated and supported the series to be so prominent.

With a special agreement with Epic Games on August 13, the game will only be available on the Epic Games Store for 1 year. The production, which is added to the libraries of the players free of charge for 24 hours on the first day of its release, will come to other game platforms such as Steam in August next year. So much so that the game had a success of over 8 million purchases with the effect of being free.

In the game about the Trojan War, we either help the King of Sparta besiege Paris and the city of Troy with his brother King Agamemnon, who kidnapped Helen, or we are on the opposite side of the Aegean Sea and rewrite history.



