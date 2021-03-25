Total War: Rome Remastered announced and coming

SEGA announced Total War: Rome Remastered today and confirmed its April 29 release date. This version of the game was made in collaboration with Feral Interactive and promises to bring technical and visual improvements without losing the essence of the original game.

The remaster comes as a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Total War and received an ad trailer that can be watched below:

Check below the first screenshots of the game and also the improvements promised for this version:

Among the highlights of the new version, we can mention:

Improved visuals: Total War: ROME REMASTERED can now be played in 4K, has native support for ultra-HD definition and also had all environments, battlefields and character models redone.

New content: new fronts with 16 new factions. It will now also be possible to send new merchant agents on missions to establish profitable trade routes across the map, bribe rival merchants and impose economic power across the empire.

Modernized features: greater control of the tactical map during battles, action maps and icon layers in campaign mode. The original mechanics have also been improved, including new zoom levels for the camera and its rotation on the campaign map. There was also a reformulation of the diplomacy system.

Improved help systems: the game received a new tutorial, a game wiki, system of tips and advice, an accessibility scheme for colorblind players.

Crossplay multiplayer: players will be able to participate in PvPs between Windows, macOS and Linux.

Complete original content: the remastered version includes the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions with new details as well. Players will also have access to the original ROME: Total War Collection (Windows only).

Total War: ROME REMASTERED is now available and can be purchased on Steam. Players who already have the original game on Steam will be able to purchase the game at a 50% discount until June 1, 2021.

Rome: Total War was released for Windows PC in 2004. The strategy game was developed by The Creative Assemblye and originally published by Activision. Its publishing rights were subsequently transferred to Sega.