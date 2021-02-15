Total sales of Realme Narzo family exceeded 3 million

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the total sales of devices in the Narzo family has exceeded 3 million. The first members of the Narzo family were released in May of last year. Sheth stated that the blue box was chosen for the Narzo 30 series through fan votes.

There is still no announcement regarding the exact release date of the Narzo 30 series. However, according to the sources, the Narzo 30 series will become official as of next week.

Sheth also gave some clues about the price of the Narzo 30 series. Realme’s X7 model is sold in India for 19999 rupees. However, Sheth states that the price of the 5G-powered Narzo 30 models will be less than this. It seems that one of the priorities of the Narzo 30 series will be to offer 5G support at more affordable prices.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro is expected to be the 5G supported model of the series. The fact that the smartphone is seen in TENAA’s database with 5G support also strengthens this possibility. The Android 11 operating system, 6.5 inch screen and 5000 mAh battery are also among the features of the phone.