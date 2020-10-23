Total break: Battle Barcelona players before Clasico

It is no secret to anyone that, beyond the results on the court, Barcelona is experiencing an internal war between the players and the board of directors chaired by Josep María Bartomeu and now that war is writing a new chapter.

The Spanish newspaper El Mundo brought to light the letter that the players sent to the board, categorically refusing to lower their salaries due to the economic situation that is pressing on the club:

“We will not tolerate the club infringing our rights with the arguments made in its letter, which consider that the only way to achieve its objective is through joint actions of all the groups and sections of the club, when at the same time they recognize, entering into a clear contradiction, that some of said groups and sections have already made the economic adjustments that they seek ”.

The position is led by the four captains – Messi, Piqué, Busquets and Sergi Roberto – and also describes the attitude of the club as “embarrassing”.

The players insist on the “union” of the squad, despite the fact that some footballers did negotiate their renewals with the club: Ter Stegen, Lenglet, De Jong and Gerard Piqué himself closed the details of their new contract a couple of days ago and that has led to a clear division in the dressing room as well



