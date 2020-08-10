Toshiba completely pulled out of the laptop business

Toshiba is completely out of the laptop business in the past week. The company ended its 35-year adventure by transferring its remaining minority stake in PC businesses to Sharp.

Two years ago, Toshiba sold an 80.1 percent stake of its PC business to Sharp for $ 36 million. Sharp also renamed this unit Dynabook. Sharp used its June right to buy the remaining 19.1 percent stake. Toshiba also noted that the sales agreement was completed with the announcement it published on August 4.

“As a result of this transfer, Dynabook has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Sharp,” Toshiba said in a statement on the subject. statement took place.

The company produced its first laptop in 1985. The T1100 model had an internal rechargeable battery, 3.5-inch floppy drive and 256K memory. In an article published by ComputerWorld in honor of the 20th anniversary of the T1100, it is stated that Toshiba managers have some reservations about the portable computer. But eventually this product hit the market and the T1100 was sold for about $ 2000 at that time.

Toshiba was one of the leading PC manufacturers in the 1990s and early 2000s. However, as more players enter the market, there are not many distinctive features to offer. For this reason, Toshiba’s popularity has also declined. When he sold his stocks to Sharp, Toshiba’s share in the PC market decreased significantly. The company reached its highest level in 2011 with sales of 17.7 million PCs. In 2017, this value had decreased to 1.4 million dollars.



