Torrente and 1917 Amazon Prime Video premiere in August

After a month of July loaded with classic series, from the X-Files to Glee, Mad Men and Modern Family, the month of August 2020 on Amazon Prime Video is also a mix of the latest news with classic releases. And it is that to begin with we have the film 1917, a war masterpiece by Sam Mendes about World War I with all the cinematic knowledge that this director is capable of and a cast of heavyweights of interpretation.

We also have the terror of The Nun, the spin-off of the Warren File saga with the most terrifying character that has come out in the saga without a doubt. A film that gives what it promises, with a great atmosphere, a surprise ending and a very disturbing start. We also have classic works such as the Rocky pentalogy, icon 80s -although its first two are from the 70s and the last one from the 90s- , with its 5 initial films, but not including the twilight Rocky 6 or the Creed.

As a highlight we have Inés del alma mía, starring Elena Rivera, Eduardo Noriega and the Chilean actor Benjamín Vicuña. A co-production between RTVE, Boomerang TV and Chilevisión about the odyssey of a young woman from Extremadura who goes to the New World in search of her husband, who has come to the newly discovered America to discover the kingdom of Chile.

And the first 8 seasons of series 24, a milestone that, together with the Bourne Case, forever changed action cinema at the beginning of the new century, with one of the best characters ever created, Jack Bauer, and 8 seasons of pure heart attack and constant climax.

We also have one of the jewels of the always hypnotic Christopher Nolan as his Interstellar, a great space epic but without battles or laser beams, but rather introspective and reflective. And some laughter with the complete Torrente saga, the character of Santiago Segura turned into one of the icons of Spanish cinema.

Amazon Prime Video August 2020

1 August

– Agnes of my soul

– Rocky saga 1-5

– Misfits, seasons 1-5

– 24, seasons 1-8

– interstellar

3 August

– Bandish Bandits

August 4

– The Nun

August 5

– Arkansas

7 August

– Bread and Circus

10 August

– 1917

August 14

– Torrent 1-5

– Black Swan

– Tightrope

– WORLD’S TOUGHEST RACE: ECO-CHALLENGE FIJI, season 1

August 15

– Fear the Walking Dead

August 21

– Our Chemical Hearts

August 24

– Dark Waters

August 28

– Get Ducked!

– Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys



