Tormented Souls: Silent Hill-Inspired Game Gets Demo And Arrives This Month

Tormented Souls: Here we are facing another horror game. For fans of the genre, producer Dual Effect has announced that Tormented Souls will be available to the public from August 27th, and a demo can now be downloaded for those interested in this journey.

According to the information released, the game puts us in control of Caroline Walker, who needs to explore an abandoned mansion in order to rescue two twin sisters. However, her wanderings around the place will indicate that she is not alone and may not even have the chance to see what is in the outside world once more.

Check out a trailer that gives an idea of the game’s environment in the window below:

Tormented Souls will be available in versions for PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X.