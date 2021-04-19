Tormented Souls gets video with new gameplay scenes

Tormented Souls: The developers Dual Effect and Abstract Digital Works released this last Thursday (15) a new video of survival horror Tormented Souls, featuring about six unpublished minutes of gameplay.

In the images, you can see the main mechanics of independent survival horror, including solving many Resident Evil-style puzzles and chasing and fighting sinister creatures. In addition, the game brings inspirations to the atmosphere of Silent Hill, featuring a familiar soundtrack for fans of the Konami saga and a lore focused on psychological terror and document reading.

According to the studios, the title is open for registration for the closed beta test on the PC, and participants who are randomly chosen will receive the Steam key by email on April 21.

Tormented Souls will be released in 2021 for PS5, Xbox Series S / X, Nintendo Switch and PC.